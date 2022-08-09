Russia says Crimea airbase blast was detonation of ammunition, not attack
Russia's defence ministry said an explosion at a Russian military airbase in Crimea on Tuesday had been caused by a detonation of aviation ammunition, and that there had been no casualties, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.
It said there had been no attack, and no military equipment had been damaged.
