Left Menu

Peruvian ex-military wanted for rights violations faces extradition from Spain

His passport was withheld. Gabilondo headed a military base in the 1980s in the central Andes, according to Peru's Truth and Reconciliation Commission, at a time when state forces were embroiled in a ruthless war with the Shining Path insurgency, a Maoist guerrilla movement that sought to topple the national government.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 09-08-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 20:30 IST
Peruvian ex-military wanted for rights violations faces extradition from Spain
  • Country:
  • Spain

A Spanish court has begun processing an extradition request filed by Peru against a former military officer charged with crimes against humanity stemming from a conflict against Maoist guerrillas in the 1980s, a court document showed on Tuesday. Augusto Gabilondo, a former lieutenant in the Peruvian military, was detained in Spain on Friday and freed on parole, though he is banned from leaving the country and has to report to a tribunal every two weeks, the document said. His passport was withheld.

Gabilondo headed a military base in the 1980s in the central Andes, according to Peru's Truth and Reconciliation Commission, at a time when state forces were embroiled in a ruthless war with the Shining Path insurgency, a Maoist guerrilla movement that sought to topple the national government. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison late last year by a Peruvian court for the disappearance of a man and was scheduled to face another trial over another alleged disappearances when he went missing, according to the Instituto de Defensa Legal, a Peruvian human rights organization.

Gabilondo could not be reached for comment. An estimated 69,000 Peruvians died in the conflict with the Shining Path, according to official figures. Many bodies were never recovered and while the guerrilla group is blamed for having killed the most, state forces often struggled to distinguish innocent peasants from rebels.

Prosecutors in Peru have requested a 25-year conviction in the second trial in a case that included the disappearance of a journalist after he was arrested by the police. Peruvian courts are still trying cases involving the Shining Path, trying to establish responsibility for massacres and human rights violations during the period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

Vitamin D deficiency associated with chronic inflammation: Study

 Australia
2
OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro receiving new hotfix OxygenOS 12 update

 Global
3
Scientists detect dark matter from 12 billion years ago - and that's only 1.7 billion years after the universe's beginning

Scientists detect dark matter from 12 billion years ago - and that's only 1....

 Japan
4
Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

Russia says it shot down 19 HIMARS missiles, destroyed vehicles

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022