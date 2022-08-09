U.S. State Department okays $89 million in mine-clearing assistance for Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 23:22 IST
The U.S. State Department has approved $89 million worth of assistance for mine-clearing equipment and training to help Ukraine equip 100 ordnance removal teams for a year, a State Department official said on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
