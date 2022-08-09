Left Menu

UK faces danger of running out of monkeypox vaccine by this month - FT

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 23:27 IST
The UK will run out of monkeypox vaccines in about two to three weeks, as the country has little more than 8,300 doses of vaccine left, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday citing an internal National Health Service letter.

Shipments of a new order of 100,000 doses will not resume until September, the report added. (https://on.ft.com/3P6naBv)

