Left Menu

Roadside bomb in northern Burkina Faso kills 15 soldiers

A week before that, Islamist militants killed four soldiers and nine more militiamen in another Bam province ambush. Army officers angry about the escalating attacks overthrew Burkina Faso's president in January and vowed to improve security, but levels of violence have remained high.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2022 00:47 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 00:47 IST
Roadside bomb in northern Burkina Faso kills 15 soldiers

At least 15 soldiers were killed in northern Burkina Faso on Tuesday when a transport vehicle drove over a hidden explosive, killing several troops before a second explosion killed those who rushed to their aid, the army said in a statement. The incident occurred on a rural road in the Bam province of the country's Central-North region, where soldiers and civilians are routinely targeted by Islamist insurgents. Groups linked to Al Qaeda and the Islamic State have been active in the region since at least 2015.

"While rescue and security operations were being organised, a second device was obviously activated remotely, causing numerous casualties," the statement said. No group has taken responsibility for the attack, but investigations are currently underway to determine the perpetrators, the statement said.

The attack came less than 24 hours after unidentified fighters raided another northern village, killing five civilians and five volunteer militiamen, the region's governor said in a separate statement on Tuesday. A week before that, Islamist militants killed four soldiers and nine more militiamen in another Bam province ambush.

Army officers angry about the escalating attacks overthrew Burkina Faso's president in January and vowed to improve security, but levels of violence have remained high. The violence has displaced more than 1.85 million people in Burkina Faso alone, and has killed thousands across West Africa's Sahel region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Golf-PGA Tour accuses three LIV golfers of 'fabricating' emergency to compete in playoffs; Tennis-Serena 'can't wait' to reach the light at end of the tennis tunnel and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-PGA Tour accuses three LIV golfers of 'fabricating...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration to allow new injection method for monkeypox vaccine - NYT; Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration to allow new injection method for ...

 Global
4
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022