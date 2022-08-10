Stampede outside Khatu Shyam temple: Two officials suspended

A sub divisional officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police of Reengus in Sikar district have been suspended in connection with the stampede outside the Khatu Shyam temple which left three women dead on Monday.

The suspension order of SDO (Dantaramgarh) Rajesh Meena was issued by the department of personnel while Deputy SP (Reengus) Surendra Singh was suspended by the police headquarters on Tuesday night.

The SHO of Khatu Shyamji Riya Choudhary was suspended on Monday hours after the incident.

Three women were killed in the stampede outside the temple when people waiting in queues tried to rush in as its doors opened in the early hours of Monday.

Four others were injured in the incident.

The state government has already ordered an inquiry by the divisional commissioner into the incident.

