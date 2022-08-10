Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation rises to 13.6% in July - CAPMAS
10-08-2022
Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation accelerated to 13.6% year-on-year in July from 13.2% in June, data from the country's statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Wednesday.
