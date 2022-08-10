Left Menu

Soldier shoots himself dead in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-08-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 12:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An Army personnel allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle inside a camp here, officials said on Wednesday.

Rifleman Yogesh Kumar was on guard duty at Kullian camp in Miran Sahib area on the outskirts of the city when he shot himself in the head, the officials said.

Kumar, a resident of Himachal Pradesh, died on the spot and later his body was taken to hospital by police for postmortem.

Police have started inquest proceedings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

