1.5 tonne marijuana found in abandoned truck in Meghalaya

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 10-08-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 13:07 IST
More than 1.5 tons of high quality marijuana estimated to be worth over Rs 4.7 crore in the international market have been seized in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, police said on Wednesday.

The narcotic is suspected to have come from Tripura and was on way to Bihar via Guwahati, the police said.

"We have seized 1,555.38 kg of marijuana packed neatly in 212 carton slabs each weighing between four kg and ten kg in a truck bearing Tripura registration plate on Tuesday evening," district superintendent of police Jagpal Dhanoa told PTI.

The truck driver was asked to stop at a police checkpoint at Lumshnong police station but he did not. The vehicle was later found without any occupant at a distance away, he said.

The marijuana packets were found when truck was searched and a case was registered at Lumshnong police station.

An investigation has been launched to trace the transporters and owners of the consignment, Dhanoa added.

