Congress MLAs wear black bands to protest against price rise, unemployment

Congress legislators wore black bands in the monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly as a mark of protest against inflation, unemployment and corruption.

The four-day monsoon session began on Wednesday at 11 am.

Congress MLA from Shillai, Harshwardhan Chauhan, told reporters that they wore black bands on their arms to lodge their protest against inflation, unemployment, corruption and other issues. The 15th and last session of the 13th Himachal Pradesh Assembly will continue till August 13.

