Ghana consumer inflation reaches 31.7% in July, statistics service says
Updated: 10-08-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 15:35 IST
Consumer inflation in Ghana accelerated to 31.7% annually in July from 29.8% in June, the statistics service said on Wednesday, slowing its pace for the second straight month despite hitting its highest peak since December 2003.
