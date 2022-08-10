Ghana consumer inflation reaches 31.7% in July, statistics service says

Consumer inflation in Ghana accelerated to 31.7% annually in July from 29.8% in June, the statistics service said on Wednesday, slowing its pace for the second straight month despite hitting its highest peak since December 2003.

