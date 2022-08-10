15-year-old commits suicide in Jaipur

A 15-year-old girl committed suicide by jumping from a four-storeyed apartment building in the posh Civil Lines area here, police said on Wednesday.

The body was found early in the morning in an open area of a community centre behind the building, police said. SHO Satpal Singh said reasons of the suicide are not clear.

He said she was awake till late and her elder brother had asked her to sleep around 1.30 am.

"Her brother went to sleep. Other family members were also sleeping in their rooms in the apartment on the second floor. In the morning, she was found dead. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide," he said.

The girl was a student of Class 10.

