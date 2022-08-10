Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 16:21 IST
SC to hear pleas of Muslim body, others against demolitions on Sep 7
Supreme Court (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court Wednesday said it would hear on September 7 the petitions filed by Muslim body, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and others seeking directions to various state governments to ensure that no further demolition of properties of alleged accused in rioting cases of violence is carried out.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and P S Narasimha said that it would hear as many as five petitions, including the one filed by CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat, on September 7.

Earlier on July 13, the top court had refused to pass any interim direction staying demolition of properties of accused involved in violent protests across various states.

It had wondered how it could pass an omnibus order on demolitions if there is an illegal construction and the corporation or the council is authorized to take action.

The bench had also asked the parties to complete pleadings in the matter in the meantime.

On June 16, the apex court had stated that ''everything should be fair'' and authorities should strictly follow the due procedure under the law while giving the Uttar Pradesh government and its authorities three days to respond to pleas which alleged that the houses of those accused in last week's violence were illegally demolished.

The top court was hearing pleas filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind seeking directions to the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure that no further demolitions of properties of alleged accused of recent violence are carried out in the State.

The Muslim body had said in its plea that no demolition of properties is carried out without following due process and such exercise is done only after adequate notice.

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind had earlier filed the plea on the issue of demolition of buildings in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital.

