Gangster associated with Bambiha gang, two aides held

10-08-2022
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police on Wednesday said it has arrested a dreaded gangster associated with the Bambiha gang and involved in the cross-border smuggling of weapons and drugs.

Police nabbed Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Bhullar, along with his two aides, identified as Rajwinder Singh and Parambir Singh, alias Bobby.

Police also recovered four pistols--one .30 caliber and three .32 caliber--along with six magazines and 125 live cartridges, 1.05 kg of heroin, Rs 78.27 lakh in cash, seven gold bangles, 25 gold coins, four gold chains, seven gold rings, one silver chain, three cars and three motorbikes.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the Anti-Gangster Task Force led by Additional DGP Promod Ban got a huge success with the arrest of dreaded gangster Happy Bhullar, who is a shooter of the Davinder Bambiha gang and wanted in two murder cases. Happy Bhullar has been absconding since 2017, he said.

As per information, Happy Bhullar is a history-sheeter and wanted for his involvement in two murder cases of Jalandhar-based financier Gurmeet Singh and Inderjit Singh, alias Tinda, a rival gang member of the Jaipal group. In two other cases registered in Ferozepur and Chandigarh. Rajwinder Happy is also a history-sheeter and wanted in the drug cases while Parambir Bobby is wanted in the Arms Act case.

ADGP Promod Ban said the accused were involved in cross-border drug smuggling on a large scale and also have their footprints in Jammu and Kashmir.

''The proceeds from this illegal activity were being used to purchase weapons and vehicles, which were further being used in various criminal activities,'' he said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC, NDPS Act and the Arms Act at the Dhakoli police station in Mohali.

