Left Menu

Father, son killed in bike-mini truck collision in Bengal

The accident took place around 9.30 am in Baharal area under the Ratua Police Station limits when the mini truck hit the two-wheeler, a senior officer said. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations to Malda Medical College and Hospital, the Ratua Police Station officer said.

PTI | Malda | Updated: 10-08-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 21:11 IST
Father, son killed in bike-mini truck collision in Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

A 64-year-old man and his son were killed on Wednesday after a mini truck collided head-on with their motorcycle in West Bengal's Malda district, police said. The accident took place around 9.30 am in Baharal area under the Ratua Police Station limits when the mini truck hit the two-wheeler, a senior officer said. Both the deceased were residents of Amdabad in Bihar, and they were going to Nurpur in Malda district for a medical check-up when the accident occurred. Motorcyclist Sheikh Barkat, aged 42, and his father Sheikh Tahir were taken to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations to Malda Medical College and Hospital, the Ratua Police Station officer said. The mini truck was seized but the driver fled the spot after the accident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022