Father, son killed in bike-mini truck collision in Bengal

A 64-year-old man and his son were killed on Wednesday after a mini truck collided head-on with their motorcycle in West Bengal's Malda district, police said. The accident took place around 9.30 am in Baharal area under the Ratua Police Station limits when the mini truck hit the two-wheeler, a senior officer said. Both the deceased were residents of Amdabad in Bihar, and they were going to Nurpur in Malda district for a medical check-up when the accident occurred. Motorcyclist Sheikh Barkat, aged 42, and his father Sheikh Tahir were taken to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations to Malda Medical College and Hospital, the Ratua Police Station officer said. The mini truck was seized but the driver fled the spot after the accident, he added.

