Illegal lottery busted, ten held

An illegal lottery den was busted and ten people were arrested in suburban Sakinaka area here, police said on Wednesday. Among those arrested were two operators and eight customers, said an official.

Unit 3 of the crime branch raided a commercial unit on Khairani road on Tuesday and found two persons running a lottery named ''GC Coupon - 1'' without government permissions, he said.

The operators were thus evading tax, he added. All the accused were arrested under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code including 420 (cheating) and sections of Lottery Regulation Act and further investigation was underway, the official said.

