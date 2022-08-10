U'Khand: CM Dhami holds 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally in Malari

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Har Ghar Tiranga programme on Wednesday in the frontier village of Malari along with the soldiers of the Indian Army, ITBP (Himvir), Frontier Road Sangathan (Shivalik) and the residents of the frontier village as the second defence line. Speaking on the occasion, CM Dhami stressed that the tricolour is the nation's pride and the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is spreading across every house in the country.

"The tricolour is our pride. Today the whole country is remembering the revolutionaries who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country. The Tricolour programme is going on in every house across the country. The Chief Minister said that the next 25 years would be the Amrit Kaal of the country," said CM Dhami. The state chief also lauded the brave hearts of the defence forces for their service and said, "According to the geographical conditions of the hill state, development plans are being prepared. He said that all of us are safe only because of the people working as guards on the borders and the Bravehearts standing on the border."

During this, while telling about the achievements of the government, the Chief Minister congratulated everyone on the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and extended wishes on Raksha Bandhan. Addressing the problems of the locals, the Chief Minister also assured the restoration of Idramani temple in Malari, Pagoda temple road and improvement of the motorway from Kaga to Garpak.

During the programme, the women of the marginal village tied Raksha sutra to the Chief Minister and wished him a long life. On the arrival of the Chief Minister for the first time in the frontier area of Malari, the residents of the area welcomed them with the traditional Pauna dance by presenting angavastras and souvenirs. In the tricolour programme organized in the frontier village Malari, along with the soldiers of the army, the people of frontier village Kailash Pur, Mahargaon, Kosha, Dronagiri, Niti, Bampa, Gamshali, Farkiya, Jhelum, Jumma, Kaga, Garpak, Malari participated with enthusiasm and zeal.

On this occasion, Tribal Morcha District President Pushkar Singh Rana, Tribal Morcha State Vice President Prem Singh Rana, District General Secretary Naval Bhatt, Niti Ghati Nanda Devi Committee President Man Singh Rana, Malari President Mangal Singh Rana, SDM Kumkum Joshi, APD Senior officers and jawans of the army including Anand Singh etc. were present. (ANI)

