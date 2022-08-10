Left Menu

WB SSC recruitment scam: CBI arrests former SSC Advisor and Chairman

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested former School Service Commission (SSC) advisor Shanti Prasad Sinha and former SSC chairman Ashok Saha, in connection with the West Bengal teacher recruitment scam.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 10-08-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 23:03 IST
WB SSC recruitment scam: CBI arrests former SSC Advisor and Chairman
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested former School Service Commission (SSC) advisor Shanti Prasad Sinha and former SSC chairman Ashok Saha, in connection with the West Bengal teacher recruitment scam. The arrests come after a former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and a woman Arpita Mukherjee were arrested by the probe agency in connection with the case.

Earlier, the court sent Arpita Mukherjee and former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee to judicial custody till August 18 in connection with the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam. The hearing concluded from both sides including Arpita Mukherjee and Partha Chatterjee.

The ED claimed to have unearthed many disproportionate assets of Partha Chatterjee since his arrest, of which were three flats in West Bengal's Diamond City. The ED sleuths have also claimed to have recovered around Rs 50 crore in cash, along with jewellery. The ED raided Arpita Mukerjee's house in connection with an alleged teacher recruitment scam. It was claimed that Rs 20 crore were recovered from her residence in south Kolkata.

ED officials also conducted a raid at the residence of businessman in Ballygunge, considered an aide of state minister Partha Chatterjee. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022