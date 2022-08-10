Left Menu

Arms smuggling gang busted, 4 arrested in UP

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 10-08-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 23:23 IST
Arms smuggling gang busted, 4 arrested in UP
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a gang of interstate gunrunners after arresting four people and recovering a large number of arms in Mathura district.

The four suspected arms smugglers were arrested in a joint operation by the Special Operations Group (SOG) and the district police from the Nandgaon area in the early hours of Wednesday.

''Twenty pistols -- nine semi-automatic and 11 country-made -- and four magazines were recovered from the possession of the four,'' Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said.

The arrested were identified as Girish Kaushik, Manoj and Durgesh -- residents of Mathura district -- and Karan Singh of Hathras.

The gang members told the police that they would buy arms from Madhya Pradesh and sell them in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi at a higher price.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022