Arms smuggling gang busted, 4 arrested in UP

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a gang of interstate gunrunners after arresting four people and recovering a large number of arms in Mathura district.
The four suspected arms smugglers were arrested in a joint operation by the Special Operations Group (SOG) and the district police from the Nandgaon area in the early hours of Wednesday.
''Twenty pistols -- nine semi-automatic and 11 country-made -- and four magazines were recovered from the possession of the four,'' Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said.
The arrested were identified as Girish Kaushik, Manoj and Durgesh -- residents of Mathura district -- and Karan Singh of Hathras.
The gang members told the police that they would buy arms from Madhya Pradesh and sell them in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi at a higher price.
