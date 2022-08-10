Left Menu

Ukrainian forces hit bridge in Russian-occupied south, military says

Ukraine hit on one of two bridges across the Dnipro river in the Russian-occupied south and added to damage that was inflicted by earlier attacks, the southern military command said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2022 23:55 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 23:55 IST
Ukraine hit on one of two bridges across the Dnipro river in the Russian-occupied south and added to damage that was inflicted by earlier attacks, the southern military command said on Wednesday. The strikes on the Kakhovskyi bridge aim to create problems for Russian logistics, the command said in a Facebook post.

The bridge is "unfit for use", it said. Reuters was not able to immediately verify the report.

Ukraine has stepped up attacks in the last month on Russian supply lines in Kherson region as it seeks to conduct a counter-offensive to retake the southern region after losing it to Russian forces in the first phase of the invasion that began in late February. The attacks demonstrate how long-range weapons supplied by the West have changed the dynamic of the war, allowing Ukrainian forces to wreak havoc on Russian supply lines that would have been hard to hit with Soviet-era systems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

