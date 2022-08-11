Iran rejects as “baseless, politically -motivated” u.s charging an iranian for plot to kill ex-trump advisor
Updated: 11-08-2022 01:38 IST
Iran rejected as "baseless" the United States charging an Iranian with plotting to murder John Bolton, a national security adviser to then-President Donald Trump.
"Iran strongly warns against any action against Iranian citizens under the pretext of these ridiculous and baseless accusations," Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said, according to Iranian media.
