Forty-two Malian soldiers killed in suspected Islamist attack

Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 11-08-2022 02:55 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 02:55 IST
  • Country:
  • Mali

Forty-two Malian soldiers were killed in an attack near the town of Tessit on Sunday, Mali's government said on Wednesday, updating a previous death toll of 17.

The government said in a statement that it suspected Islamic State's West Africa affiliate was responsible. (Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Leslie Adler)

