Cop stages protest over quality of food provided by mess; probe ordered

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 11-08-2022 10:43 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 10:35 IST
A video of a constable bursting into tears and sitting on a dharna over the ''poor'' quality food provided by the mess at the police lines here has prompted the department to order an inquiry.

In the clip that surfaced on social media on Wednesday, Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.

Kumar was also heard referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's promise to give Rs 1,875 separately for provisions of nutritious food for police constables.

Taking note of the issue, Senior Superintendent of Police Ashish Tiwari has ordered an inquiry.

The SSP said the matter has been noted and Circle Officer (City) Abhishek Srivastava has been asked to probe the quality of food provided by the mess.

The official added that 15 cases were pending against the constable, including indiscipline and remaining absent from duty, and Circle Officer, Police Lines, Hira Lal Kanaujia has been asked to probe them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

