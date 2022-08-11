CBI arrests TMC's Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case

The CBI on Thursday arrested senior Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal from his residence here for allegedly not cooperating in its probe into a cattle smuggling case, an official said.

Mondal was arrested after an almost hour-long interrogation by a CBI team that arrived at the Birbhum district president's house early on Thursday, he said.

''We have arrested him for non-cooperation in the investigation into the cattle smuggling scam. We have found Mr Mondal's direct involvement in the scam. We will question him today and take necessary action as per law,'' the official told PTI.

The CBI served a notice to the TMC leader under Section 41 of CrPC before arresting him, he said.

Mondal had twice skipped his scheduled appearance before the central probe agency in the last few days, citing ill-health.

Earlier in the day, a CBI team comprising at least eight officers along with personnel of central forces reached Mondal's residence around 10 am, and conducted a search operation, as part of the probe.

Mondal was grilled in a room on the second floor of his residence, the official said.

He said the CBI would also question the doctor of a Bolpur hospital who had prescribed Mondal bed rest for 14 days.

Sleuths of the probe agency are conducting raids at residences of several close associates of the TMC leader as well, the official added.

Mondal has been questioned twice by the CBI, which in the recent past conducted raids at various locations in the district in connection with the case.

His bodyguard Saigal Hossain has also been arrested by the central agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)