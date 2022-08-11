Left Menu

Death toll from weekend Israel-Gaza fighting rises to 47

PTI | Gazacity | Updated: 11-08-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 14:29 IST
Death toll from weekend Israel-Gaza fighting rises to 47
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Israel

The death toll from last weekend's fighting between Israel and Gaza militants has risen to 47 after a man died from wounds sustained during the violence, the Health Ministry in Gaza said on Thursday.

Israeli aircraft struck targets in the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group fired more than a thousand rockets over three days of fighting, the worst cross-border violence since an 11-day war with Hamas last year.

According to the Health Ministry, 47 people were killed, among them were 16 women and four children.

Those killed during the latest violence include several militants, including two senior Islamic Jihad commanders, one of whom Israel said it targeted in order to foil an imminent attack.

As many as 16 people might have been killed by rockets misfired by Palestinian militants.

It wasn't immediately clear how the man who died on Thursday was wounded.

The fighting disrupted the lives of hundreds of thousands of Israelis. Israel's sophisticated Iron Dome missile defence system knocked down many of the rockets headed to Israel, and no Israelis were killed or seriously wounded.

A cease-fire took hold on Sunday night, bringing an end to the fighting.

Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers have fought four wars and several smaller battles over the last 15 years at a staggering cost to the territory's 2 million Palestinian residents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022