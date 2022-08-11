KOLKATA FOODGRAIN PRICES 2 LAST

WHOLE GRAIN : Quotations are in Rs./quintal Gram :5850.00-6650.00 Moong : 8000.00-8700.00 Masoor :6500.00-7500.00 Arhar :6400.00-7100.00 Matar :6200.00-7000.00 Urad :5850.00-6100.00 Moth :9700.00-10200.00 Barley :3300.00-4000.00 Jawar :2800.00-3600.00 Bajra :3000.00-3400.00 Makai(Bihar) :2800.00-3000.00 Makai(A.P) : 2400.00-2700.00 Popcorn :4800.00-6700.00 ---- OTHER COMMODITIES: Atta :2900.00-3000.00 Maida :2900.00-3000.00 Suji :2900.00-3000.00 Matar Besan :5100.00-5200.00 ---- POTATOES : Chandramukhi :Rs.1570.00 Per 50 Kg.

Jyoti :Rs.1220.00 Per 50 Kg.

Super :Rs.1070.00 Per 50 Kg.

