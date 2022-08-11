Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Suspected Maoists kill villager in Bijapur

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 11-08-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 16:25 IST
Suspected Maoists abducted and killed a villager in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Thursday.

The reason behind the murder was yet to be ascertained, they said.

Security personnel on Thursday recovered the body of the deceased villager, identified as Gopiram Madkam, near his village Kahurgaon under Bangapal police station limits, located more than 400 km from the state capital Raipur, a senior official said.

As per preliminary information, Madkam was abducted from his village on August 8, he said.

Though no complaint was lodged with police regarding his abduction, the matter came to light on Thursday morning when some villagers informed police that he had been murdered by Maoists, he said.

After receiving the information, security forces rushed to the spot and recovered the body from the forest, the official said. The body was later sent for postmortem.

"As per prima facie reports, Maoists slit his throat with sharp-edged weapons that led to his death. However, the reason behind the murder was yet to be ascertained," he said.

Security forces have launched a combing operation in the region to trace the culprits, he added.

