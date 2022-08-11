Left Menu

Russia condemns Latvia's "xenophobia" in calling Moscow terrorism sponsor

Russia on Thursday condemned a resolution by Latvia's parliament that designated Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism". "Considering that there is no substance, except for animalistic xenophobia, behind this decision, it is necessary to call the ideologues nothing more than neo-Nazis," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-08-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 16:34 IST
"Considering that there is no substance, except for animalistic xenophobia, behind this decision, it is necessary to call the ideologues nothing more than neo-Nazis," foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram. The resolution said that "Latvia recognises Russia's actions in Ukraine as targeted genocide against the Ukrainian people", and called for greater military, financial, humanitarian and diplomatic backing for Ukraine.

Russia says it had to send its armed forces into Ukraine to "denazify" a country that it says is ruled by neo-Nazis, and has also applied the term to critics in the Baltic states. Ukraine and the West have dismissed Russia's use of the word as propaganda, aimed at justifying an imperial-style war of conquest by likening Ukraine to the Nazi German invaders of World War Two.

