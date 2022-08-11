Left Menu

Stalin announces Rs 20 lakh solatium to kin of soldier killed in J&K

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday expressed grief over the killing of three soldiers and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved families.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-08-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 20:49 IST
Stalin announces Rs 20 lakh solatium to kin of soldier killed in J&K
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday expressed grief over the killing of three soldiers and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved families. The three soldiers laid down their lives fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir early on August 11. Governor Ravi said the nation would always be indebted and grateful for their devotion to duty and supreme sacrifice they made for the country.

Expressing grief, Stalin conveyed his condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families of three soldiers.

One of them, D Lakshmanan belongs to Tamil Nadu's Madurai District. The Chief Minister announced that he has ordered a solatium of Rs 20 lakh to the family of Lakshmanan, a rifleman, who was killed in action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022