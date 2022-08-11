HC interim bail to accused to make medical decisions for mother on ventilator

The Delhi High Court on Thursday released on interim bail for 14 days a person arrested in three cases being probed by the Delhi Police to enable him to “make necessary medical decisions” in relation to his ailing mother who is on ventilator. The court recorded that the 61-year-old mother of the accused was diagnosed with “Myocardial Infarction (STEMI – Anterior) with cardiogenic shock” (heart attack) and was being treated for the same and only the accused could take some “urgent decisions” with regard to her complications. The medical history of the mother of the accused was confirmed by the prosecution.

“The applicant is granted interim bail for a period of 14 days …..to attend to his ailing mother and take necessary medical decisions at the earliest,” ordered Justice Jasmeet Singh. The court noted that the accused was in jail in relation to two cases being probed by the economic offences wing of the Delhi Police as well as another being investigated by Rajouri Garden police station. The court said the accused shall furnish a personal bond of Rs 20,000 with one surety of the like amount, and asked him to surrender before the jail superintendent on the expiry of the term of interim bail. The court directed the accused to provide his mobile phone number to the investigating officer (IO) concerned and also keep it operational at all times and further, “drop a Google pin location from his mobile phone to the IO concerned so as to inform the IO about the current location.” Besides other directions, the court also asked the accused to not leave the national capital region during the bail period without prior permission of the court.

