'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign: More than 3 lakh tricolours made available to people in Jammu

More than three lakh tricolours have been made available to the people of Jammu under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, officials said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the campaign as part of the ongoing 'Azadi Ka Marit Mahotsav'. Under the campaign, the Central government is aiming to have at least 20 crore flags atop houses from August 13 to 15 to mark 75 years of India's Independence.

The tricolours are available at block development offices, ration depots, with sanitation supervisors and all government and private schools. Each flag costs Rs 20, officials said.

Fifty thousand tricolours have been prepared locally by 3,500 self-help groups of the district under the Jammu & Kashmir State Rural Livelihoods Mission (Umeed), they said.

Tricolours will be flown at every private and commercial establishment in Jammu from August 13 to 15, they said.

''More than three lakh national flags have been sold in the Jammu district as the administration gears up for the campaign to commemorate the 75th year of India's Independence,'' an officer said.

Chief Education Officer of Jammu has organised several activities involving all schools of the district to spread awareness about the campaign.

