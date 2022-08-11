Left Menu

PTI | Gadchiroli | Updated: 11-08-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 21:26 IST
Gadchiroli SP Goyal bags international award for community initiative
Maharashtra IPS officer Ankit Goyal, who as Superintendent of Police of Naxal-hit Gadchiroli district launched an initiative in 2021 for prompt delivery of public services to citizens, has been selected for an international award.

A release by the Gadchiroli police on Thursday said the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) has selected Goyal as the winner of the 2022 IACP/Walmart Leadership in Community Policing Award, Large Agency! The SP has been selected for the honour for showing exemplary form of leadership in police profession, said the release.

The release said the IACP has also recognized the 'Dadalora Khidki' (single window facilitation service) initiative of the Gadchiroli police which was aimed at reaching out to people in remote areas with various welfare schemes and services.

The 'Dadalora Khidki' initiative was launched by Goyal in 2021 to deliver public services and benefits of welfare schemes of the government to senior citizens, divyangs (persons with disabilities), unemployed people and surrendered Naxalites in remote areas of the district, it said.

The initiative has been started at 53 places in the eastern Maharashtra district and it has so far benefited more than 2.14 lakh citizens, said the release.

