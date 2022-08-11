Left Menu

FBI says armed person tried to breach its Cincinnati building

An armed individual tried to breach the Federal Bureau of Investigation's building in Cincinnati, Ohio, early on Thursday before fleeing, the FBI said, calling it a "critical incident." "At approximately 9 AM this morning an armed subject attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at FBI Cincinnati.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 21:43 IST
FBI says armed person tried to breach its Cincinnati building

An armed individual tried to breach the Federal Bureau of Investigation's building in Cincinnati, Ohio, early on Thursday before fleeing, the FBI said, calling it a "critical incident."

"At approximately 9 AM this morning an armed subject attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at FBI Cincinnati. After an alarm and a response by FBI special agents, the subject fled north onto Interstate 71," the FBI field office in Cincinnati wrote on Twitter. An NBC affiliate quoted Clinton County Emergency Management Agency officials as saying law enforcement exchanged shots with the male subject described as wearing a gray shirt and body armor.

The affiliate said the police shut down two highways and imposed an area lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022