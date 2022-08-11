Telangana govt to provide social security pension to 10 lakh more beneficiaries from Aug 15

The Telangana government would provide social security pension of Rs 2,016 to 10 lakh new beneficiaries from August 15, state Industries Minister K T Rama Rao said on Thursday.

Rama Rao, who held a virtual interaction with beneficiaries of government's welfare schemes for women on the eve of 'Raksha Bandhan', said 14 lakh single women and widows and four lakh women beedi workers are among the beneficiaries of the social security pensions, an official release said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had recently said the number of beneficiaries would go up to 46 lakh with the addition of 10 lakh beneficiaries.

Social security pension is provided to various sections of the society, including senior citizens, single women, and widows.

The state government is implementing several schemes for women's welfare as it believes that the society can make progress only when women progress, Rama Rao noted.

The TRS-headed government provides Rs 1,00,116 under 'Kalyana Lakshmi', 'Shadi Mubarak' schemes to poor girls at the time of their marriage.

It also gives Rs 13,000 as financial aid to the mother who gives birth to a baby girl and Rs 12,000 when a boy is born so that she need not go for work after delivery, he added.

The TRS working president highlighted other welfare schemes schemes like 'Amma Vodi', 'Arogya Lakshmi', interest-free loans to self help group women and 'We Hub' for women entrepreneurs.

He urged the beneficiaries of women's welfare schemes to tie Rakshi to the photos of CM KCR on the day of Rakshabandhan.

