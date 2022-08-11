Man kills wife after doubting her character

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his 25-year-old wife with a spade in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district after doubting her character, police said on Thursday.

Jitendra Baranda (30) killed his wife Anita in Thana village on Wednesday night. During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to the murder, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rakesh Sharma said.

He said that after Baranda reached the Kotwali police station on Wednesday night and informed about the assault on his wife, the police team reached the spot and immediately rushed the injured to hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

An auto-rickshaw driver, Baranda said in the preliminary interrogation that he was suspicious about his wife's character. The accused has been arrested after interrogation, police said.

The DSP said the relatives of the woman have registered a case of murder against 11 people, expressing suspicion of involvement of others in the murder. On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered against all these people under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

He said the body was handed over to the relatives after post-mortem on Thursday.

