Assam: Two govt employees caught red-handed while taking bribes

Two government employees were caught red-handed while taking bribes by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam on Thursday. The arrested government employees were identified as Gopinath Das, Extra Writer, O/O Sub-Registrar, Tamulpur of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and Lohit Phukan, Dealing Assistant, Office of the Inspector, Excise, Bokhakhat in Golaghat district, said Police.

Rajib Saikia, CPRO of Assam police said that a complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam to the effect that Gopinath Das, had demanded a bribe from the complainant for providing a marriage certificate pertaining to a couple and unwilling to pay the bribe. The complainant had approached the Directorate for taking legal action against the above-mentioned public servant. "Accordingly, a trap was laid today by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Assam near the office of the Sub-Registrar, Tamulpur. Gopinath Das was caught red-handed immediately after he accepted the demanded bribe from the complainant and the tainted bribe money was seized from the possession of Gopinath Das in presence of independent witnesses," Rajib Saikia said.

A case has been registered in ACB police station on Thursday under section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against Gopinath Das and necessary legal follow-up actions are underway. On the other hand, a team of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam caught Lohit Phukan, Dealing Assistant, Office of the Inspector, Excise, Bokhakhat red-handed.

"A complaint was received at the Directorate to the effect that Lohit Phukan had demanded a sum of Rs 10,000 as bribe from the complainant for converting his bar license from 'ON' to 'OFF'shop. Unwilling to pay the bribe the complainant had approached the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption for taking needful legal action against the above-mentioned public servant. A trap was laid by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam in the office of the Inspector of Excise, Bokakhat. Lohit Phukan, Dealing Assistant, Office of the Inspector, Excise, Bokhakhat was caught red-handed immediately after he accepted a bribe of Rs 4000 from the complainant," Rajib Saikia said. The tainted bribe money was seized from the possession of Lohit Phukan, in presence of independent witnesses.

A case has been registered in ACB police station on August 11 under section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against Lohit Phukan. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

