Trump says he is 'cooperating fully' with federal probe
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-08-2022 01:40 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 01:40 IST
- Country:
- United States
Former President Donald Trump said on Thursday his attorneys and representatives "were cooperating fully," after U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland gave a statement on an FBI search of Trump's Florida estate three days ago.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-Former Republicans and Democrats to form new third U.S. political party
EXCLUSIVE-Former Republicans and Democrats form new third U.S. political party
Former Republicans and Democrats form new third U.S. political party
U.S. needs to modernize nuclear systems to counter possible foreign threats - admiral
U.S. Senate climate deal thin on details, praised by clean energy backers