Delhi Police recovers 2,000 live cartridges ahead of I-Day
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 12:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Ahead of Independence Day, the Delhi Police has recovered around 2,000 live cartridges, officials said on Friday.
The recovery was done by the east district of the Delhi Police, they said.
Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
