India says ties with China normalising as top officials meet in Delhi
Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of a BRICS meeting in New Delhi, according to India's foreign ministry.
- Country:
- India
Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval spoke with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday on the sidelines of a BRICS National Security Advisers' meeting in New Delhi, India's foreign ministry said.
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