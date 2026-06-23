India says ties with China normalising as top officials meet in Delhi

Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval Spoke With Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi On Monday On The Sidelines Of A Brics National Security Advisers Meeting In New Delhi

Indian National ‌Security Adviser Ajit ​Doval spoke with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday on the sidelines of ‌a BRICS National Security Advisers' meeting in New Delhi, India's foreign ministry said.

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