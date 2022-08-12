17-year-old boy stabbed to death in Haryana's Ambala

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death and his friend was brutally attacked by six unidentified people near Ambala city, police said on Friday.

The deceased is identified as Lovely. His friend Iqbal was referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh, they said.

According to police, the duo was walking in Dadiyana village when the unidentified assailants intercepted and attacked them.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, they said.

