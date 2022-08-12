Left Menu

3 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants arrested at Bengaluru airport

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-08-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 15:46 IST
3 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants arrested at Bengaluru airport
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three alleged illegal immigrant Bangladesh nationals have been arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport here and remanded to judicial custody, police said on Friday.

Shayan Das (aged 25), Nikhilesh Das (34) and Amin Mohammed Chowdhury (27) were detained by the immigration officials a week ago upon suspicion.

On verification, it was revealed that they were natives of the neighbouring country and had sneaked into India through the porous border in 2013.

The trio lived in West Bengal for some years during which they obtained necessary identity cards, including Aadhaar number and Indian passport.

After they came to Bengaluru, they worked in various companies.

When KIA officials grew suspicious and questioned them, they confessed that they were Bangladeshis who had come to India illegally, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

