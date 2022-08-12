3 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants arrested at Bengaluru airport

Three alleged illegal immigrant Bangladesh nationals have been arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport here and remanded to judicial custody, police said on Friday.

Shayan Das (aged 25), Nikhilesh Das (34) and Amin Mohammed Chowdhury (27) were detained by the immigration officials a week ago upon suspicion.

On verification, it was revealed that they were natives of the neighbouring country and had sneaked into India through the porous border in 2013.

The trio lived in West Bengal for some years during which they obtained necessary identity cards, including Aadhaar number and Indian passport.

After they came to Bengaluru, they worked in various companies.

When KIA officials grew suspicious and questioned them, they confessed that they were Bangladeshis who had come to India illegally, police added.

