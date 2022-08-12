Left Menu

Taiwan says 10 Chinese planes crossed Taiwan Strait median line

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 12-08-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 17:27 IST
Ten Chinese aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, an unofficial barrier between China and Taiwan, on Friday, the Taiwanese defense ministry said.

China's air force has repeatedly flown across the line over the past week as part of war games staged in reaction to the visit to the Chinese-claimed island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which Beijing vehemently opposed.

