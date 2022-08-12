ASI writes to Lord Jagannath temple authorities to open 'Bhitara Ratna Bhandar'

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has urged the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) to open ‘Bhitara Ratna Bhandar’ of the 12th-century shrine in Odisha's Puri. The superintending archaeologist of ASI in a letter to the chief administrator of the SJTA said that the inner chamber of the ‘Ratna Bhandar’ (treasury) should be opened to inspect its condition and any possible impact of climate on the structure. The ASI has also forwarded copies of the letter to the state’s law department and the director general of the premier organisation for the archaeological research and protection of the cultural heritage of the country.

The ASI's letter came days after Gajapati Maharaja Divyasingha Deb, who is also the chairman of the Temple Managing Committee, sought the opening of the 'Ratna Bhandar'.

The temple managing committee, in its July 6 meeting, had also raised the issue of opening the inner chamber of the treasury. The temple has at least two chambers of its treasury. The 'Bahar Bhandar' (outer chamber) stores ornaments used by the deities on a daily basis, while many pieces of jewellery are kept in the inner chamber of the treasury, according to temple sources.

An attempt was made to open the inner chamber of ‘Ratna Bhandar’ in April 2018 following a directive of the Orissa High Court, but it was not successful as keys were not found at that time. Hence, a team, comprising ASI officials, priests and others, then carried out an inspection from outside.

Previously, the 'Ratna Bhandar' was opened in 1978 and 1982.

