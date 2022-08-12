750 Yuva Samvad programmes to be organised to express youth views: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Anurag Thakur addressed Yuva Samvad "India@2047" in New Delhi today. Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Nisith Pramanik was also present on the occasion. Boxer Nikhat Zareen, Racewalker Priyanka Goswami, Indian Hockey team player Shri P.R.Sreejesh, Mountaineer Smt. Arunima Sinha and Motivational speaker Smt. Abha Maryada Banerjee also graced the event. Secretary, Youth Affairs, Shri Sanjay Kumar, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

S peaking on the occasion Shri Pradhan said that in the thousands of years of our history, our Yuva Shakti have taken lead in shaping the destiny of our country. Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Baji Rout, Rani Gaidinliu and countless others like them inspired us and led from the front during their prime youth, he added. The Minister said that India is blessed with rich civilisational roots. The onus of taking this legacy ahead is on our spirited young demography.

He stated that in the 21st century, the responsibility of taking Indian values, ethos, knowledge and models to the world rests upon our youth. The spirit and sincerity with which our freedom fighters fought for our freedom, our youth today must also inculcate the same spirit and sincerity to take India to greater heights, especially in these 25 years of the Amrit Kaal. The world looks at India with great hope, he added.

Shri Pradhan urged youth of the country that while they should be aware of their rights, they must also be mindful of their duties and responsibilities towards the nation. They must assume greater responsibilities for solving global problems, he added.

Shri Pradhan stated that the talent, tenacity and spirit of our youth is inspiring and encouraging. He appreciated Sports and Youth Affairs Ministry for organising Yuva Samvad, especially at such an important time when we are celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and the 75th year of our independence. He hoped that these dialogues will create a positive vibe in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Anurag Thakur said that as Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi always says youth is the engine which drives the nation towards success. Now it is the duty of our youth to guide the country towards the peak of success during Amrit Kaal. In Amrit Kaal, the youth must set Amrit Goals and discharge their duties with responsibility to achieve these Goals. Youth have to make largest contribution to nation building and make the country Vishwaguru, he added.

Shri Thakur further said that the department of Youth Affairs will organize 750 Yuva Samvad programmes across the country right down to the grassroot level to give them a platform to express their views on various issues of National and International importance and to share their thoughts. The Minister said that four Es are central for growth and development of the youth in the country i.e. Education, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Empowerment. Highlighting the importance of volunteerism, the Minister said that every youth can render Yeoman's service to the nation through volunteerism. Areas like energy and environment conservation, Fit India, swachh bharat, campaign against drug addiction, poshan abhiyan are some of the key areas in which the youth can make their valuable contribution.

Shri Anurag Thakur urged the youth to take part in Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign. Tiranga is a symbol of unity of 130 crore Indians, the Minister said. He added that freedom fighters sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle but what is now required from youth is "Yogdaan not Balidaan" to make the country Vishwaguru.

Addressing the gathering, Minister of State for YAS, Shri Nisith Pramanik stressed upon the need of youth engagement in nation building. Shri Pramanik appreciated the role of NYKS and NSS volunteers as front-line warriors during the time of pandemic. Taking inspiration from PM's Sankalp se Sidhhi Mantra, India's youth has now become job creator from job seeker.

Secretary, Youth Affairs, Shri Sanjay Kumar highlighted that the youth being the major part of India's population have the responsibility to contribute towards the nation building.

In the interaction session, Boxer Nikhat Zareen, Racewalker Priyanka Goswami, Indian Hockey team player Shri P.R.Sreejesh, Mountaineer Smt. Arunima Sinha and Motivational speaker Smt. Abha Maryada Banerjee shared their experiences with youth. Shri Anurag Thakur also interacted with the young participants and replied to their questions.

750 Yuva Samvad programmes across the country will provide an opportunity to the participating youth to express their views on various issues of National and International importance. Moreover, the event will provide them a platform to connect with each other and share their thoughts.

(With Inputs from PIB)