Vizhinjam Coast Guard station gets new fast patrol vessel

Indian Coast Guard ship 'Anagh' got 'rebased' to Coast Guard Station, Vizhinjam here on Friday, a defense statement said.

ICGS Anagh (ICGS- 246) is a fast patrol vessel built indigenously by Cochin Shipyard Limited and capable of operations in adverse weather conditions.

V Venu, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), was the chief guest of the ceremony.

In his address, Venu said that the rebasing of the ship would enhance the coastal security of Kerala and the increased capabilities in search and rescue will aid in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions.

ICG District Commander (Kerala & Mahi) DIG N Ravi said that the ship was rebased on foreseeing the tactical requirement of force multipliers in the Indian Ocean region as the Vizhinjam International Seaport would make the area the busiest shipping hub in near future.

The ship is capable of staying at the sea continuously for 15 days and is equipped with sufficient weaponry and search and rescue aids. The ship crew comprises five officers and 33 men commanded by Commandant Amit Hooda, the statement added.

Coast Guard Commander Vizhinjam, Pangode Military Station Commander, Chief Operations Officer of Air Force Station Sanghumugham, ICGS Anagh Commanding Officer and District Collector were present during the ceremony.

