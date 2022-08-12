Left Menu

SC agrees to examine Kerala govt's plea challenging quashing of UAPA charges against Maoist leader

The Supreme Court Friday agreed to examine an appeal filed by the Kerala government challenging an order of the Kerala High Court which quashed charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act against a member of the CPI Maoist as the sanction granted for his prosecution was delayed.A bench of Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna issued notice to the accused -- Roopesh -- on the appeal filed by the state government.

The Supreme Court Friday agreed to examine an appeal filed by the Kerala government challenging an order of the Kerala High Court which quashed charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against a member of the CPI (Maoist) as the sanction granted for his prosecution was delayed.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna issued notice to the accused -- Roopesh -- on the appeal filed by the state government. ''Issue notice,'' the bench said while posting the matter for hearing on September 19. The Kerala government had moved the high court challenging the March 17, 2022 order of the high court which held that the time limit prescribed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for sanction is ''mandatory and sacrosanct'' while quashing three cases -- of sedition and for being part of a banned organisation -- against a member of the CPI (Maoist) as the sanction for prosecution was delayed. The high court had said the sanction for prosecution under the UAPA was given six months after receiving a recommendation for the same and it was also ''bereft of any application of mind''.

It had also said that there was no application of mind even concerning the sanction granted for the prosecution of the accused for the offence of sedition under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The order by the high court came on a criminal revision petition moved by the accused -- Roopesh -- challenging a Special Court's order rejecting his pleas for discharge on the ground that the sanction was delayed.

In the instant case, the high court had said the sanction under the UAPA was granted after six months from the date of receipt of the recommendation of the authority and was, therefore, not valid.

