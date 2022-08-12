Left Menu

Himachal Assembly: Govt introduces more stringent version of anti-conversion law

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 12-08-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 18:53 IST
The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday introduced an amendment bill in the state assembly, seeking to enhance the punishment and add a specific mention of “mass conversion” in an existing law that forbids change of religion through force or allurement.

If passed, The Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill 2022 will be a more stringent version of The Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2019.

The 2019 bill was, however, notified only on December 21, 2020 -– 15 months after it was passed in the assembly. The 2019 bill itself had replaced a 2006 law, which prescribed lesser punishments.

The amendment bill introduced by Jai Ram Thakur’s BJP government now increases the punishment for forced conversions from up to seven years in prison to a maximum of 10.

It stipulates that the complaints made under the Act will be investigated by a police officer not below the rank of a sub inspector. The offences will now be tried by a sessions court.

