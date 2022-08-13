Sierra Leone president says protests aimed to overthrow the government

Sierra Leone's president, Julius Maada Bio, said on Friday that this week's anti-government protests, which led to the deaths of six police officers and at least 21 civilians, were an attempt to overthrow the government.

On Wednesday, police officers used tear gas and in some cases guns to disperse large crowds of protesters throwing rocks and burning tyres in the capital Freetown and several towns in the opposition's northern heartland. "This was not a protest against the high cost of living occasioned by the ongoing global economic crisis," Maada Bio said in an address to the nation.

"The chant of the insurrectionists was for a violent overthrow of the democratically elected government," he said, adding that the government would investigate all the deaths.

