Hezbollah official says group does not know anything about attack on Rushdie

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 13-08-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 18:17 IST
An official from Iran-backed Lebanese armed group Hezbollah said on Saturday the group had no additional information on the stabbing attack on Salman Rushdie.
"We don't know anything about this subject so we will not comment," the official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
