Patriotic spirit pervades freedom rallies, other events in Telangana

Patriotic fervour marked 'freedom rallies' and other events organised in Telangana on Saturday as part of the celebration of 75 years of the country's Independence.

State ministers and other leaders led the rallies at several places as the participants marched carrying the national flag.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao attended a major rally organised at Sangareddy town near here where a 750 metre-long tricolour was on display.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali and other leaders took part in a 'freedom rally' from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) headquarters to the Vivekananda statue on Tank Bund at the Hussain Sagar Lake here.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu unfurled the national flag at the NTR Bhavan, party headquarters in Telangana, and paid glowing tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Komaram Bheem and others on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)